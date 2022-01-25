First anti-polio drive of year 2022 launched in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Khan Bangash has said that every anti-polio campaign is an opportunity to stop virus transmission in the region by vaccinating the target children and reaching out to the vulnerable communities at their doorsteps.

He said this while inaugurating 2nd phase of the first anti-polio drive of the year here at Safwat Ghayur Children’s Hospital wherein over 3.4 million children would be inoculatedagainst polio.

Additional Secretary Health & Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioner Ahtisham, representatives of partners’ staff and hospital administration were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Dr Shahzad said that the province has made good progress in the battle against polio despite multiple challenges as no wild poliovirus case had been reported in the province for over 18 months now.

However, he went on to add that Peshawar and South KP, particularly Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan divisions, still presented the highest risk in the province and needed maximum focus and peak performance. “I appeal to the parents and caregivers to support the government’s efforts in stopping WPV transmission by vaccinating their children in every anti-polio campaign,” he added.

The top provincial bureaucrat said the district administrators had been directed to provide foolproof security to teams, ensure the quality campaign and bring the poor performers to the task.