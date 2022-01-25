PM blasted in Senate: PM threatening opposition instead of solving problems, says Sherry

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the Senate on Monday took a strong exception to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s warning to them and said it was quite obvious to whom he was issuing threats.

In response, the treasury benches hit back and emphasised that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not hurled threats but he had shown mirror to the incapable opposition, having experience of 30 years of incapability in governance.

Replying to a question during his interaction with public on telephone on Sunday, the prime minister had warned the opposition that he would be more lethal for them, if he left the government.

On a point of public importance, PPP parliamentary leader Sherry Rehman demanded an explanation from the treasury benches on how a sitting prime minister could say he will decide who is Leader of the Opposition or who is not. “This is neither his decision, nor is it his prerogative. Members of parliament are elected by the people of Pakistan, who are sovereign according to the Constitution of Pakistan,” she contended.

“It is the sovereign right of the people of Pakistan to elect their representatives, not his own prerogative as a manifestation of his own hubris and bizarre conceptualisation of the political and the constitutional reality of the country,” she said. She believed a strange situation of uncertainty prevailed in the country while the prime minister was busy in undermining Parliament.

Sherry wondered to whom he was issuing threats while those, who had selected him, would be laughing, alleging that he was made the prime minister through rigging. “Instead of rescuing the country from crises, the prime minister of Pakistan says he will mount on the container to pose a threat. Whom he is threatening? Does he want to burn Pakistan,” she asked and regretted that instead of trying to find a solution to the country’s problems collectively, he was issuing warnings while there was an echo of presidential form of system in the country.

She emphasised it was his high time he understood that his time in the PM House was limited now, given his government’s disastrous performance on every count. His constant blaming either the past, or external circumstances or anyone he can think of except his own incompetent government, has now become a joke for the people of Pakistan.

“Instead of providing solutions, he is now openly threatening both the opposition and a large majority who elected the opposition. He is making a laughing stock of Pakistan by threatening his own country, but also sending a message to his selectors who are now clearly fed up with this amateur show. The government is sinking like a leaky ship, and instead of salvaging their own dignity, the PM is lashing out at everyone."

"Putting the stability and security of the country in the dock for one’s own personal whims and fantasies of power is irresponsible and extremely dangerous. Such an unstable person should not be holding the reins of the country,” she said.

Responding to her outrage, Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem charged, “Please tell me, who will issue threats to such an incapable opposition that is not worthy of threat. The prime minister has in fact shown mirror to you and that is why you are so outraged”. Agitating his comment, the opposition staged a token walkout from the House.

Waseem said those who had been disqualified by the court were calling the government incapable and asked, if it was so, then how could there be 5.37pc GDP growth despite Covid while the farmer was prospering and Rs1,100 billion went to the agriculture sector already and this has changed his life. “The farmer now owns tractor and they (opposition) mount on it to lament this. The premier had shown them mirror on their performance and what they have been doing in the National Assembly.“The PTI government has put the economy on track and on sound footing, and this has been recognised by Bloomberg and the World Bank,” he noted.