Not helping common man: PM’s anti-graft drive has skewed focus on Sharifs, says Justice Usmani

KARACHI: Former SC justice Shaiq Usmani on Monday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks against the judiciary as surprising and deeply shocking, saying such an observation made by the prime minister does not suit his office.

Talking to a private TV show, he said the biggest disappointment with the government's anti-graft effort is that it is more focused on fragmentary approach of going after certain political leaders rather than addressing the systemic corruption which is the bane for the common man.

Commenting on the anti-graft campaign, the former SC judge said the PM's entire emphasis was on expediting the accountability cases against Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, instead of grappling with the holistic problem of corruption that has made the life of common man miserable.

He said the PM is least interested in bringing down the national curse and thependency of hundreds of corruption cases across the country does not bother him. The former justice of the apex court said the prime minister must, according to his party's manifesto, bring significant judicial reforms to address the problems that are distressing to the people. The prime minister only wants accountability of the Sharif family and is not interested in addressing the day-to-day corruption faced by common person. The common man would not benefit from arresting or conviction of former PM Nawaz Sharif or CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif. Their detention, prosecution and conviction does not address the woes of the common man.

Commenting on PM's remarks, the former SC judge said "the PM feels he is Mr Know It All," but he is obsessed with the idea of eliminating the Sharif family. Justice Shaiq Usmani said there lies the profound misunderstanding, the corruption related issues which have become the bane of the entire country have to be addressed to provide succour to a common person. Knowing that Imran is an honest and sincere leader, the former justice said we expected from the prime minister to address the broader issue of corruption and its different manifestations rather than pursuing it in a piecemeal fashion. Referring to the former prime minister of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew, Justice Shaiq Usmani said he brought about a radical social change by not getting fixated with specific individuals and that is what Pakistan needs today.

Referring a question about the resignation by the anti-corruption czar Shahzad Akbar who during his over three-year tenure got arrested former PM Khaqan Abbasi, MD PSO, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail, PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal, and several other opposition leaders who faced different jail terms, the host of the show asked why despite their arrests, detentions and prosecution it failed to achieve the desired goals or even prove accusations against any of them, Justice Shaiq Usmani said corruption is an intrinsic element of our society for the last 47 years, but there is a need to have a system that insulates the common person from corruption. This is the quandary, corruption is multifaceted and covers every aspect of the society and has become a source of distress and nuisance to everyone, he said and added one has to grease the palms even for transacting property. "In my legal firm, I come across such cases every other day. People have to pay Rs50,000 to registrar for property transaction and a property owner is coerced to doing so. Saving common man should be the entire focus of any government's anti-corruption campaign by holistically addressing the national curse. Pursuing Nawaz Sharif will be of no help," the former judge said.

In his damning assessment, the former SC judge said in the last three years, accountability has not achieved an iota worth of success against the endemic corruption. The common person continues to land from one problem to another all long the way.