Bismah to lead Pakistan women team at World Cup

LAHORE: Chair of Women’s National Selection Committee Asmavia Iqbal Monday announced a 15-member national women’s cricket team, led by Bismah Maroof, to participate in the ICC World Cup.

Addressing a pres conference here at the gaddafi Stadium, Asmavia also named experienced all-rounder Nida Dar as deputy to Bismah.

She said Bismah will lead the national side in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will played from 4 March till 3 April.

The event will mark Bismah’s return to international cricket after two years after she took a break from the game for the birth of her first child in December 2020. She will be accompanied by a support person, as part of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s parental policy.

Asmavia-led selection committee that includes Saleem Jaffar and Taufeeq Umar has called up leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima, who last played for Pakistan in 2018, and opener Nahida Khan, whose last outing in Pakistan colours was last January, after impressive performances in practice matches during the recent Karachi camp.

Experienced all-rounder Nida Dar has been appointed as the vice-captain for the World Cup. Batter Iram Javed, all-rounder Tuba Hassan and wicketkeeper Najiha Alvi are the travelling reserves.

Bismah on her return as captain of the team stated: “It is a great honour for me to lead my country into another World Cup. I am thrilled to be back in action and do what I love and have dedicated my life to.

“The recent selection matches proved to be fruitful for me and the whole side as we got some match practice under competitive and challenging environment leading into the mega event. The aim is to reach the World Cup semi-finals and I believe this team has the potential to pull it off.”

Kainat Imtiaz and Sadia Iqbal who were part of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier squad miss out on selections because of injuries.

The Pakistan squad will begin the final phase of their preparations with a 10-day pre-departure camp in Karachi from 27 January. They will depart for NZ on 8 February.