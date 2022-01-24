 
Monday January 24, 2022
Trailer carrying cloths worth millions of rupees caught fire in Toba Tek Singh

January 24, 2022

TOBA TEK SINGH: A cloth loaded trailer caught fire on Toba-Khikha bypass on Saturday. According to Rescue-1122, the trailer was carrying cloths worth millions of rupees from Karachi to Faisalabad. Near Chenab Fibres mills, it caught fire when it touched electric wires.

