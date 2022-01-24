Country won’t develop until interest-based system is abolished, says JI chief

SUKKUR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday has said the country cannot develop, until the interest-based system is abolished and Islamic system is implemented in letter and spirit.

He said the PTI government passed 36 laws in an hour, reviving the memories of East India Company, which would rather cause more inflation in the country. The solution to all our problems lies in the implementation of Islamic System and Nizam-e-Mustafa (SAW), he added.

He said this while addressing a gathering organised to condole the death of Azeem Balouch in Shahdadpur, district Sanghar.He said that 74 years have passed, but the Islamic system has not been implemented in the country. “There is no justice in the courts. A poor man is punished for uncommitted sins but the country’s prime minister considers his appearance before the Supreme Court as a sin,” he said.

The JI chief further said there is separate law for the poor and the rich in the country as the law takes its course against the poor, while fails to do the same against the rich and powerful, adding that is why, the Jamaat-e-Islami is struggling to change the system. The JI would hold sit-ins across the country against oppression, injustice, inflation and unemployment.