Swat continues to receive rain, snowfall

MINGORA: The Swat valley continued to receive rain and snowfall on the second consecutive day. The rain and snowfall continued intermittently throughout the day, bringing the mercury down.
The intensity of the cold has also led to gas loadshedding, which had added to the woes of the people in the extreme cold weather. Mahodand, Gabin Jabba, Kalam, Malam Jabba and other hilly areas continued to receive snowfall with intervals. The temperature has dropped due to the rain and snowfall in the hilly areas.
With the snowfall, the rush of tourists from other parts of the country has also increased in Swat with people thronging to snowbound areas to witness the snowfall and enjoy the cold weather. However, the rain and snowfall have brought miseries for the local people as natural gas has disappeared and the people are compelled to use firewood to cook food.
