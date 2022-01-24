Joint efforts stressed to curb terrorism

PESHAWAR: Urging unity to face challenges, Supreme Shia Ulema Board head Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi on Saturday said that terrorism could not be eliminated due to the self-centred attitude of politicians.

Mossavi said this while addressing a meeting of the office-bearers of Tehreek Nifaz Fiqah-e-Jafria (TNFJ). He said elections in the country had proved that politicians from both the government and opposition had contacts with banned organisations. He said that India was involved in the Anarkali blast in Lahore but claimed that the facilitators of terrorists were present in various areas right from Khyber to Karachi.

He further said that terrorism could not be eliminated because the government and opposition politicians were always seen fighting each other. “A united stance is required to pave the way for a durable peace in the country,” he said, adding, some elements had been playing into the hands of enemies and creating unrest in the country. He also said that women's days were being observed in connection with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima from 18th to 20th Jamadius Sani (January 22 to 24).