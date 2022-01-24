International Education Day to be marked today

Islamabad: International Day of Education 2022 will be marked on January 24 (today) across the globe including Pakistan to make sure about the rights of every individual which one carries with oneself but does not acknowledge or claim it.

The Celebrations of International Day of Education include the role of education for peace and development. United Nations (UN) International Education Day is observed on the 24 January every year. In the current year, 2022 the fourth International Education Day is being celebrated today (24 January).

Theme of International Day of Education Changing Course, Transforming Education is the Theme of International Education Day 2022 proclaimed by Unesco (United Nations). The purpose of this theme is to strengthen and welcome the revival of education.

Education in its usual and formal way has observed a huge gap in the year 2020-21. All activities especially educational activities remained under-cover and were frozen with the wave of corona virus which started in china and closed all educational institutions there, it encapsulated the whole world. Now a ray of hope has appeared when our generation who suffered very much during the Covid-19 period and thus labeled itself the Covid-19 generation, will start going to school, college and universities.