Ehsaas school stipends app to be launched today

Islamabad: The Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif app will be launched on the occasion of United Nations World Education Day today (Monday), which is observed annually to promote Education for All.

This World Education Day 2022, ‘Ehsaas’ is launching the the app to facilitate ‘Ehsaas’ beneficiaries to enroll their children in the ‘Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif’ (school stipends) programme. The android app can be accessed at Google play store.

Promoting education for all is a foremost priority of our government. Using the ‘Taleemi Wazaif’ app of ‘Ehsaas’, families can enroll their children themselves without visiting any office.

This landmark step will also help poorest families in saving their time and costs. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar said in a press statement.

The ‘Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif’ programme has been set up for nationwide execution after hard work and multiple inputs over the last 3 years. Ultimately, the programme aims to support the education of 10 million children across all Tehsils of the country.

Children aged 4 to 22 years from all ‘Ehsaas’ eligible families can enroll for the school stipends of ‘Ehsaas.’ This programme includes primary, secondary and higher secondary school stipends for children to improve their access to education.

In line with the Ehsaas weighted-in-favour-of-girls stipends policy for all conditional cash transfer programmes, girls get a higher stipend across all age groups. Primary school going boys get a quarterly stipend of Rs1,500 and girls Rs2,000; secondary school boys receive Rs2,500 and girls Rs3,000; and at higher secondary level, boys get Rs3,500 and girls Rs4,000. To-date, more than 6.7 million children have been enrolled in this programme.