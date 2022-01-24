CDA expedites expansion of Expressway

Islamabad: In continuation of the efforts to ease traffic flow on the Islamabad Expressway, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has expedited the expansion and rehabilitation of the Expressway.
In this regard, Koral to Rawat portion is being taken up on priority basis while PWD interchange is already complete. However, railway bridge, Bhandar bridge as well as Soan Bridge still remain, an official of the Capital Development Authority CDA said on Sunday.
Under a policy, Korang to Soan stretch is being taken up by CDA through FWO at a cost of Rs2.23 billion .This will include 1.93 km of roads, service roads along PWD interchange. In this project, four lanes on both sides will include two rigid lanes for heavy traffic and two flexible lanes for light motor vehicles.
The last remaining phase that is Soan Bridge will be taken up in June this year as a part of PSDP whereas DHA interchange will be taken up by the DHA authorities. Thus the long standing issue of traffic flow on Islamabad highway from start to end shall be over by June 30, 2023.
TOBA TEK SINGH: A cloth loaded trailer caught fire on Toba-Khikha bypass on Saturday. According to Rescue-1122, the...
ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party on Sunday assured its support to the Pakistan People’s Party for its...
News DeskISTANBUL: A Turkish court has detained well-known journalist Sedef Kabas for allegedly insulting the...
SUKKUR: The Liaquat University of Medical Health Sciences, Jamshoro, hosted a one-day seminar on “Identification &...
SUKKUR: The Sindh Education Foundation’s ‘head teacher training’ under the intervention of 21st Century School &...
SUKKUR: Another three, including two women, became prey of Sindh’s tribal tradition of ‘Karo Kari’ in different...
Comments