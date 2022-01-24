Joint efforts needed to revive economy, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Ch Sarwar has said there are numerous problems that need to be solved. He was talking to director news and bureau chiefs of various TV channels at Governor’s House. “All political parties will have to work together to revive the economy. Due to GSP Plus Status, Pakistan is reaping benefits worth millions of dollars. I had been to the UK for lobbying for GSP Plus Status and will continue to do so. Pakistan has GSP Plus Status till 2023 and it will be extended as well,” he said.

The governor said clean water is one of my top priorities, adding by March 2022, adding, “We will be able to provide clean drinking water to 1.5 million people. Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has introduced a system that will continue to operate and that day is not far when clean drinking water will be available in the whole Punjab.”

Sarwar while answering various questions said it is said in the UK and Europe that due to ‘my political insight Pakistan has been given an extension in the GSP Plus status. However, if the EU wants to introduce reforms for our minorities, human rights and other sectors, it is the responsibility of all political parties to work for the betterment of the country's image and society.’

To a question, the governor said there was a time when he campaigned for Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif and they formed the government while he supported Imran Khan in the 2018 and PTI won the elections.