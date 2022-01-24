‘Peace in region linked to solution of economic, security issues’

LAHORE: Speakers at a book launching ceremony have stressed that unless the economic and security issues and challenges of Afghanistan, Held Kashmir, Palestine and other weaker countries are resolved, lasting global peace would be an elusive dream.

They were speaking at the launch of the autobiography of former bureaucrat and social activist Masood Aslam titled "Awaaz Masood lillah" on Saturday which was chaired by former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani while former Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan was the chief guest. Members of assemblies, former bureaucrats, retired military officers and people belonging to different schools of thought attended in large numbers.

Yousuf Raza Gilani said, “world must understand that until there is stability in our region, problems will be faced by all over the world. If the world wants peace then it is necessary that Kashmir issue be resolved. Afghanistan must be supported on humanitarian grounds. The economy needs to be strengthened while Afghanistan faces challenges and a sustainable strategy is needed to resolve the Kashmir issue.

He said he wrote his own book during detention in Adiala Jail for those who are the silent majority in the country. He said a few in the country dare speak while the majority is silent. He said writing a book is difficult job and a biography even more difficult because if any of the events were refuted then the reputation is damaged.

“I and Masood Aslam have one thing in common. I wrote a book in captivity and he wrote a book in exile. The book he wrote is definitely the best book,” he said. Gilani said his government firmly believed and practiced in democracy, freedom of judiciary, media and minorities.

“In my first speech as PM, I ordered release of detained judges. I was the first prime minister to get elected unanimously after receiving a vote of confidence. There was not a single political prisoner in my government. But then came “Tabdeeli.” The engineers of new Pakistan were those of the old Pakistan, and some of them are those who prominent in the cabinet of Gen Musharraf and his. That’s why the Pakistan is suffering,” he said.

Gilani said he thought the PM of new Pakistan would make a speech better than he had been making, but the new PM offered the opposition container to stage sit-in. He said it must be understood that not every opponent is a thief and dacoit, and political stability serves as the base for economic stability. Gilani said he brought political stability and economic stability in the country.

Sardar Atiq Ahmad Kahn said his rivalry with Masood Aslam is very old. Aslam saw many ups and downs in his life. However, despite this, he has compassion for Pakistan and its people and represents the sentiments of the masses. He said despite his political opposition to former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, there is still a relationship of respect exists between them.

Masood Aslam said the purpose of writing autobiography was to bring many events and realities before the masses which had been kept secret or eluded the eyes of common man. “I penned many incidents occurred in front of me, keeping in view my observations and experiences, I have tried in this book to have a translation of the sections which are not mentioned anywhere.”