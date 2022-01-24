 
close
Monday January 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Woman dies in gas cylinder explosion

January 24, 2022

HAFIZABAD: A 45-year-old married woman was killed in a gas cylinder explosion at village Rasoolpur Tarar on Saturday. Nasira Bibi was cooking food in her home when the gas cylinder suddenly exploded. As a result, she was injured seriously. She was shifted to a hospital where she died.

Comments