Accused held for displaying weapons on social media

MULTAN: Police Saturday arrested an accused on charges of displaying weapons on social media. Waqas Hiraj displayed weapons on social media and police arrested him and recovered weapons from his possession.

Reportedly, the accused used to issue threats to several people on social media and he was also wanted by police in several other cases, including two attempted murder cases. In another incident Gulgasht police also arrested an accused on the charge of throwing acid at his wife.

Shan Manzoor threw acid on his wife Parveen Bibi and she suffered burns. The police took action when Multan CPO Khurram Shehzad Haider took notice of the incident. According to police, Shaan, a drummer, had married Parveen Bibi, a dancer, 8 months ago and was suspicious of her character.