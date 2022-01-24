Education Ministry launches SMS awareness service about Omicron

Islamabad: Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Friday launched an SMS service campaign for students, teachers and parents across the country to raise awareness against Omicron virus.

According to the Federal Education Ministry, the campaign has been launched on the instructions of Minister for Federal Education, and Professional Training, Culture and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood.

In the first phase of SMS awareness campaign, the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with a telecom company, will ensure the delivery of its awareness message to 12 million subscribers.

The SMS awareness campaign is being launched from Islamabad while in the second phase, the scope of the campaign will be expanded across the country in collaboration with other telecom companies.

Federal Education Ministry in its awareness message to students, teachers and parents would inform them about the rapidly spreading new variant of coronavirus Omicron. During the awareness campaign, the teachers, students and parents would also be guided about the Omicron as well as the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs including periodic hand washing, use of masks, maintaining social distance and avoiding crowds would be ensured. The ministry has also termed the vaccination mandatory for children aged 12 years or above.

The purpose of this SMS campaign of federal education ministry is to keep students, teachers and parents aware about the Omicron as well as to continue the educational activities in these difficult times.