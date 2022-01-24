Presidential debate to gloss over poor governance

Presidential form narrative is increasingly peddled by the PTI-linked social media team. And now it has been picked up by electronic media which trails behind social media for themes and trends in politics.

The debate seems to be part of an organised campaign orchestrated mainly by the PTI-influenced accounts. The disgruntled ex-PTI General Secretary, Jawad Ahmed, has put 100 percent blame on PTI for being behind the debate in social and electronic media. Why is this debate now?

The idea is being touted at times when the PM has realised for the first time that his political shine is fading and governance issues like inflation and poverty are eating away his popularity graph with voters.

Against this backdrop, the bigger picture is even scarier: On the verge of bankruptcy, the PTI government recently took $3 billion each from China and Saudi Arabia and $2 billion from the UAE. But, the biggest problem facing the economy is servicing nearly $127 billion in debt.

The PTI spin machine wants us to wake up every day not to pay attention to the PTI government's Himalaya-like challenges. To bolster his position publicly, PM Imran Khan needs a diversion. A narrative of presidential form served the purpose.

Dissecting the issue altogether is another matter. Intellectual honesty warrants, though, to admit that the principle of present parliamentary form is a failure and its glaring demerits have been recognised even in the UK - the cradle of the Westminster system/democracy. That we need drastic reforms if Pakistan has to compete in its neighbourhood is beyond any doubt.

The last twenty years can only be characterised as lost decades for the country's progress and development. Some spurting moments here and there cannot gloss over the stark reality of the failure of the fifth generation of our elite by not making the parliamentary system relevant to people's lives and uplifting the country from its economic abyss.

There is nothing wrong with studying reforms of the present systems available which include the presidential form, hybrid-like French system or any functional system in the Far East. They encompass Singapore to model in our immediate neighbourhood: China, and adopt them according to our circumstances.

However, there is no mechanism whereby we can transit to presidential form as per the present constitutional arrangements. One route is a constitutional amendment by the present stakeholders which is unlikely as they are the main beneficiaries. Secondly, a referendum and a new constituent assembly again is a no-brainer. The third route is Martial Law, Emergency, Emergency Plus or CPO as Gen Pervaiz Musharraf called his move of holding the Constitution in abeyance. This course is also a cul-de-sac.

The 18th Amendment closed all the avenues. Former President Asif Ali Zardari was smart enough when he plugged all holes in the Constitution to block any institutional or individual intrusion suspending the present constitutional matrix. And this is the magical clause that closed extra-constitutional pathways. For instance, Article 6 holds that a person who “abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance” the country’s Constitution has committed high treason.

Then there is no certainty that the judiciary will play ball. The 18th Amendment says “abettor” will also face high treason charges. If the judiciary, say, supports any such move, it will be abetting the act of abrogation of the Constitution falling under high treason clauses.

A corollary to this debate is that probably some opinions may exist at certain powerful level for presidential system to bring about governance efficiency. The bulk of political forces wants to see the end of Imran’s dispensation and will oppose tooth and nail any move towards the presidential system. They believe if PM Imran Khan is a failure, President Imran Khan will also be a failure.

There seems to be no appetite in the Establishment either for any forced conversion to presidential form. Thus, the intent behind stirring this debate is to head off the activation of the opposition plan to exploit inflation and other governance problems during its marches. It is not meant for serious introspection to correct the ills of the parliamentary system. So, it doesn’t read too much into it. And the diversion will not serve the PTI government’s purpose either.

Jan Achakzai is a geopolitical analyst, a politician from Balochistan and an ex-adviser to the Balochistan Government on media and strategic communication. He remained associated with BBC World Service. He is also Chairman of the Institute of New Horizons (INH) & Balochistan. He tweets @Jan_Achakzai