ECP asked to notice pre-poll rigging

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial head Amir Muqam on Sunday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of the pre-poll rigging by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He was talking to PML-N candidates at Sangota in connection with the preparations for the local bodies elections. He said the party should form a team for the success of its candidates in the second phase of local bodies’ elections.

PML-N Swat President Qaimos Khan, Malakand Division general secretary Muhammad Ali Shah, and district general secretary Syed Habib Ali Shah and other leaders were also present. He said that PML-N had brought economic stability under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and would continue to do so in the future as well.