ECP asked to notice pre-poll rigging

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial head Amir Muqam on Sunday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of the pre-poll rigging by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.
He was talking to PML-N candidates at Sangota in connection with the preparations for the local bodies elections. He said the party should form a team for the success of its candidates in the second phase of local bodies’ elections.
PML-N Swat President Qaimos Khan, Malakand Division general secretary Muhammad Ali Shah, and district general secretary Syed Habib Ali Shah and other leaders were also present. He said that PML-N had brought economic stability under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and would continue to do so in the future as well.
PESHAWR: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl on Sunday empowered the district chapters of the party to make seat adjustment...
MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority cleared the Shogran road for traffic as the upper parts of Hazara received...
PESHAWAR: The Pashto Society of the Edwardes College Peshawar announced the new eight-member cabinet for the next...
MANSEHRA: Provincial Election Commission on Sunday notified names of the returning officers and assistant returning...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission’s Nuclear Institute for Food and Agriculture, Peshawar, has released the...
PESHAWAR: The district administration of North Waziristan Sunday has shifted to safe places as many as 12 families...
Comments