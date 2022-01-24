Next phase of LG polls: JUI-F to go for seat adjustment with all sans PTI

PESHAWR: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl on Sunday empowered the district chapters of the party to make seat adjustment for the next round of local government election with any political party except the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The decision was made at the provincial executive council of the party, which met here with provincial president Maulana Ataur Rahman in the chair.

The meeting decided to convene a meeting of the party’s provincial parliamentary board on January 30 wherein the names of party candidates for the next phase of the local government elections would be finalized.

The meeting criticized the provincial government for ‘pre-polls rigging’ and expressed concern over the transfers and postings of administrative officers after the issuance of election schedules in the districts where polls would be held on March 27. They stressed the Election Commission of Pakistan to cancel the transfers and postings made in violation of the code of conduct.