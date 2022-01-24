ROs, AROs named for Balakot tehsil LG polls

MANSEHRA: Provincial Election Commission on Sunday notified names of the returning officers and assistant returning officers for the second phase of local government elections in Balakot tehsil.

According to a circular, divisional forest officer Farakh Sher and assistant education officer Balakot circle Naveed Shah have been notified as returning officer (RO) and assistant returning officer (ARO), respectively, for the eight village and neighborhood councils of Kaghan valley union councils.

Also, a government officer whose name could not be ascertained and Ghulam Jillani, the sub divisional educational officer Balakot, have been notified as the RO and ARO, respectively, for the Balakot tehsil mayor’s elections.

Tehsil Municipal Officer Balakot Sikandar Shah and Assistant District Education Officer Garhi Habibullah circle Sajjad Ahmad Khan were notified as RO and ARO, respectively, for 10 village councils of Mahandri, Kawai and Ghanool union councils.

Principal degree college Balakot Abdul Wahid Shah and Assistant District Education Officer Iqbal Ahmad were notified as RO and ARO for nine village councils of Hungrai and Satbani union councils. District Forest Officer Kunhar watershed department Waqar Ahmad and Assistant District Education Officer Hungrai Mohammad Tahir were notified RO and ARO for 11 village and neighborhood councils of Balakot, Garlat, Shawal Mazullah union councils.

TMO Mansehra Basharat Shah and Assistant District Sports Officer Mohammad Arif were notified as RO and ARO 10 village and neighborhood councils of Telhatta, Karnol and Garhi Habibullah union councils.

The Election Commission also empowered the returning officers to exercise the power of a magistrate to deal with the law and order situation.