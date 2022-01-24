World urged to recognise Taliban regime

MINGORA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUIS) leader Maulana Syed Mohammad Yousaf on Sunday asked the international community to recognise the Taliban regime on humanitarian grounds.

Talking to reporters at the Swat Press Club, he said that world peace was linked to stability in Afghanistan, therefore, the international community should help the Taliban government to overcome the prevailing crises in the war-strife country.

The JUIS leader said that instability in Afghanistan would affect Pakistan, Iran, China and other regional countries. He said that his party would actively participate in the next phase of the local government election. He added his party would consider making electrical alliances at the local level for the LG polls.