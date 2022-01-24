Tribesmen protest ‘occupation’ of land

LANDIKOTAL: The Khuga-khel tribesmen on Sunday staged a protest rally in Landikotal bazaar and accused the National Logistics Cell of occupying their property in Torkham border.
Led by Mufti Muhammad Ejaz Shinwari and Mirajuddin Shinwari, the protesters marched in Landikotal bazaar. They were chanting slogans against the NLC.
Addressing the protesters, Mufti Ejaz, Mirajuddin, Kalimullah, and Zulfiqar Shinwari said that they had signed an agreement with the NCL and had leased out 374 kanals land to it.
The Khugakhel elders said they would not let the occupation of more land, which was not leased out under the agreement. The speakers said the protest would continue until the acceptance of their demands.
