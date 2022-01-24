Tree plantation campaign inaugurated in Dera Township

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur inspected the offices of Dera Development Authority during his visit to Dera Ismail Khan City.

He went round various sections of DDA and met the staff, said a handout.

Secretary for Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian and DDA Project Director Shahjahan Khan also accompanied him.

The minister and the secretary visited Dera Township and inaugurated a tree plantation campaign in the township by planting a sapling at the Benazir Park, a major amusement park in the centre of Dera Township.

Under the programme, the DDA in collaboration with the Forest Department will plant more than 1,000 saplings in the township in the first phase.

In the next phase, the scope of tree planting will be expanded on the occasion of the spring tree plantation campaign in the district.

Faisal Amin Gandapur directed the head of DDA to redesign the main Benazir Park to make it more attractive with special focus on tree planting and natural beauty in addition to planning for the overall beautification of the entire township.

He, however, appreciated the performance of the township administration in improving the hygiene and civic facilities situation in the township.

Residents of the township and some elders of Dera Ismail Khan city called on the minister and thanked him for the steps taken to improve the beauty and infrastructure of Dera Township and assured their full cooperation.