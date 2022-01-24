Call to expedite talks with Afghan govt for barter trade

PESHAWAR; The exporters and importers have welcomed the government’s decision to increase the number of export items to Afghanistan from four to 16 in Pakistani currency.

They urged the government to include more export items to Afghanistan in the Pakistan rupee.

However, they asked Islamabad to expedite the negotiation process with the Afghan government for the promotion of barter trade.

These matters were discussed during a meeting between Inspector General of Frontier Corps Major-Gen Adil Yamin and an exporters’ delegation.

The delegation comprised of Chairman of the Sarhard Chamber of Commerce industry’s Standing Committee on Pak-Afghan Bilateral and Transit Trade Promotion, Shahid Hussain, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi and others.

The SCCI delegation gave comprehensive proposals and mechanisms to improve Pak-Afghan trade and transit trade via Afghanistan.