2nd phase of LG polls: JI announces candidates for chairmanship of 27 tehsil councils

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sunday announced candidates for the chairmanship of 27 tehsil councils in the 17 districts of the province where the second phase of the local government elections would be held on March 27.

Announcing the names of the candidates, JI provincial president Mushtaq Ahmad Khan alleged that the federal and provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had planned to rig the second phase of the local government elections in the province. The JI would foil the designs of the rulers through the might of the people, he added.

He said that the visit of the prime minister to Lower Dir after the issuance of election schedule is a blatant violation of the code of conduct of the polls.

“If the visits of the federal and provincial ministers are not stopped, the party workers would besiege their gatherings,” he threatened.

He added that the massive transfer and postings against the release of the election schedule was also a bid to rig the elections. He said that the party has finalised candidates for the 27 tehsil chairmen and the rest of the nominees would be announced soon.

The JI leaders said that the real face of the ruling PTI had been exposed and the people rejected them in the first round of the local government elections in the province. “Now in order to cover up the humiliation they suffered in the first round of the election, the ruling PTI has planned to rig the next phase of the polls through pre-poll rigging,” he alleged.

Unveiling the names of party candidates, he said that Maulana Javed Hussain would by JI candidate for Torkhow tehsil in Upper Chitral, Akhundzada Kalimullah, Khal, Imranuddin, Balambat, Saeed Ahmad Bacha, Samarbagh, Humayun Khan, Munda, Fazal Wadood, Maidan, Azizullah Khan, Adinzai and Mohammad Riaz, Khan Timergara tehsils in Lower Dir. Similarly, in Malakand district, Shahab Hussain would be JI candidate for Thana, Amjad Ali, Batkhela and Qazi Rasheed Ahmad, Dargai.

For Swat, Fida Mohammad Khan would be JI nominee from Barikot, Mohammad Amin, Babuzai, Haji Rahmat Ali, Kabal, Izharullah, Matta and Salahuddin, Charbagh.

For Shangla, Mohammad Tufail Khan would be JI candidate from Alpuri, Mohamamd Tufail Jan, Bisham, Mohammad Mushtaq Khan, Martung.

Moreover, Haji Akbar Ali would contest polls on JI ticket for the chairmanship of Miranshah tehsil in North Waziristan and Taj Mohammad Wazir from Wana tehsil in South Waziristan. Malik Sher Mohammad Orakzai would be JI nominee for Sadda tehsil of Kurram, Dr Siraj Mohammad from Torghar, Haji Mohajireen Khan from Alai tehsil of Battagram district, Abdurrazaq Abbasi from Abbottabad and Mobashir Abbasi from Lowra tehsil of Abbottabad district.