Record breaking 1,932 COVID-19 cases in a day from twin cities, three deaths

Islamabad : A record breaking 1932 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while the virus claimed another three lives from the region showing that the outbreak has entered the most intense phase since the advent of COVID-19 in the country.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer (DHO) ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia has recommended to close down another 10 educational institutions on Sunday after reporting of COVID-19 cases from their premises that would take the total number of schools, colleges and universities sealed in the federal capital in the last six days to 33.

It is important that over 1150 patients had never been reported from the twin cities in a day before the fifth wave of the outbreak and the highest number of cases ever reported from the region till January 19 this year was 1,143.

On Sunday, the DHO recommended sealing of 10 educational institutions including Islamabad Model College for Boys, Chak shehzad; Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-X), Kurri; Islamabad Model School (I-V), G-6/4; Islamabad Model School for Boys (I-X), Bhara Kahu; Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-VIII) I-8/1; Islamabad Model School for Girsl (VI-X), G-11/1; Islamabad Model School for Girls, G-8/2; Islamabad Model School for Girls (VI-X), G-6/1-3; Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-V), Dana Pind Begwal and Islamabad Model School for Boys (I-X), Chattar.

The DHO expressed to ‘The News’ that a number of frontline workers from the health department have contracted coronavirus illness after which a number of new teams have been formed to respond to the new cases but still due to a huge increase in the number of cases being reported from the federal capital, there may be delay in response in some cases.

He said 1,497 new cases have been reported from ICT in the last 24 hours that is the highest number of cases ever registered from the federal capital in a day. We are working on controlling the spread of the virus through implementation of smart lockdowns but people must follow SOPs to contain the virus and get vaccinated, he said.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate of COVID-19 from ICT has been recorded as 17.52 per cent and in Rawalpindi district, it was 17.98 per cent. The virus has claimed three more lives from the region taking death toll to 2208 while confirmation of 1,932 new patients positive for COVID-19 from the region took tally to 156,393.

In the last 24 hours, one patient died of COVID-19 from the federal capital that took death toll from ICT to 976 while confirmation of 1,497 new cases from ICT took tally to 117,436. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital has jumped to 7,751 after addition of 1,312 active cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed two more lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 1,232 while 435 new patients were reported from the district taking tally to 38957. On Sunday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 2,091 of which 28 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities and 2,063 were in home isolation.