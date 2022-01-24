ITP in action against underage motorcyclists

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to take action against amateur drivers and bike riders not using helmets.
Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal who has also appealed the parents to refrain handing over vehicles or bikes to their under-age children, said a news release.
SSP (Traffic) has also directed all Zonal DSPs for strict action against amateur drivers and to ensure steps for safe road environment in the city. He directed to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens by ITP education wing. He directed ITP’s teams to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers.
Islamabad: The government should immediately abolish the 17 per cent sales tax imposed on medicines and raw materials...
Islamabad : Islamabad Police claimed to have arrested 15 outlaws including seven drug pushers from different areas of...
The price hike has started a blame game in Rawalpindi. People blame the government. Retailers blame wholesalers for...
Islamabad: The first-ever academic collaborative setup in Pakistan the ‘Inter University Consortium for the...
Islamabad : Noting with concern, several challenging areas in the current education system across the country,...
Islamabad : The Ministry of Information Technology has set a target to establish 18 more Software Technology Parks by...
Comments