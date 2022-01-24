Ajoka students present two plays

LAHORE: Ajoka Institute students presented last Saturday before an enthusiastic audience, two power-packed plays at the end of their acting courses.

The plays were performed at the Punjabi Institute of Language and Culture (PILAC) auditorium following the corona SOPs .The first performance was by Ajoka’s Acting Camp for Kids. Titled “Band Gali Kay Bacchay”, the play joyfully addressed the problem of the lack of playgrounds for children.

It was directed by Usra Irfan and mentored by Nirvaan Nadeem. The second play “ Marya Hoya Kutta” was presented by Ajoka’s Art of Acting students who appeared on a public stage for the very first time. Nirvaan Nadeem directed Shahid Nadeem’s play about the lives of a city neighbourhood affected by the mysterious appearance of a dead dog.

At the end of the performances, certificates were distributed to the successful students. Ajoka Institute Director Nirvaan Nadeem congratulated the energetic and impressive performances and reaffirmed Ajoka’s resolve to continue with the mission of promoting meaningful theatre.Ajoka Executive director Shahid Nadeem thanked PILAC for supporting the event.