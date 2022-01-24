‘Country’s furniture exports increase in five months’

LAHORE: Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said Pakistan’s furniture exports registered astronomical 206.05 per cent increase during the first five months of the current fiscal year, compared to corresponding period of the last year.

He said during the period under review, furniture worth US$ 3645 million was exported and $1191 million compared to corresponding period of last year. The furniture industry has big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and could significantly contribute to exports. However, a package of incentives and facilitation was direly needed for boosting exports, he added.

He said if the government extended full support, the volume of furniture exports could touch the figure of $5 billion for the next five years. He hoped that under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, the furniture sector would grow and flourish in the days to come.

He said the business community had pinned high hopes on PTI government, adding that the government was committed to facilitating businessmen to enhance the exports. PSCA to assist Gwadar project: An appraisal meeting between high-ups of PSCA and Gwadar Safe City took place at Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters Qurban Lines here on Sunday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the PSCA and Gwadar Safe CITY. Under the MoU, PSCA to provide maximum technical and operational support to Gwadar Safe City project in installation of cameras, formation of the command centre, networking and communication. PSCA technical support team will also visit Gwadar Safe City and provide guidance on technical requirements for all important posts and operational positions.

Project director of Gwadar Safe City project said PSCA's experience will be highly beneficial for making Gwadar safe and secure. PSCA has already provided assistance to establish safe and smart city projects in Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad and Karachi.