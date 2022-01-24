Five die from corona; 1,988 new cases in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 1,988 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday whereas five patients lost their lives due to the pandemic during the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 462,369 while total number of deaths recorded 13,102 so far. The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department confirmed the maximum number of corona cases was reported in Lahore.
The Punjab health department conducted 9,363,703 tests for COVID-19 so far while 431,895 patients recovered in the province. The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs, cover their faces with masks, wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus.
