PMLN befooled people of South Punjab: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Sunday the PMLN was showing hypocrisy over the matter of South Punjab province.

He said that PMLN and PPP had always befooled people of South Punjab, said a news release. The SACM said that both the parties were responsible for creating sense of deprivation among the people of S Punjab, adding that PTI government had initiated development works without any discrimination in that area. The condition of S Punjab was being changed with launching of welfare-oriented projects, like setting up of hospitals, universities and industrial estate there, he added. He said that allocated budget for S Punjab was being utilised for uplifting the socio-economic condition of the residents of S Punjab, adding that S Punjab secretariat was a big initiative towards the formation of province. He said the PTI government was fulfilling all its promises made with the people of South Punjab. Had PMLN and PPP been sincere to the people of South Punjab they should have cooperated with the PTI government in this regard, he added.