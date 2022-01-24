Woman, two kids hurt in roof collapse

LAHORE: A woman and her two children were injured when roof of a house collapsed near Khawaja Behari Darbar, Mian Meer Colony on Sunday.

Upon being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot, pulled out three survivors from the debris and shifted them to hospital. The injured were identified Shahida, 40, wife of Yousaf, and her two children Laiba, 12, and Faisal. Condition of the injured persons was said to be out of danger.

found dead: A 40-year-old man was found dead near Dolam Stop, Nishtar Colony on Sunday. The victim's body was recovered from a car. The victim was identified as Mushtaq alias Moochi. Police said that Mushtaq was a thief and was involved in 120 theft cases. He was using a stolen car the police found on the spot. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 475 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, three people died, whereas 505 were injured. Out of this, 279 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

arrested: Sarwar Road Chowki Airport police arrested a proclaimed offender on Sunday. The accused Mushtaq was wanted by Mardan police in four criminal cases, including murder. The accused came from abroad after some years. Meanwhile, anti-narcotics force arrested two inter-district drug dealers, including a woman and recovered large quantity of drugs from their car. ANF intelligence team seized 120 packets of charas and 17 packets of opium from a car near Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza and arrested Lahore resident Qaiser Gulzar and a woman Elias alias Billo. The seized drugs include 144 kg of charas and 20.400 kg opium. They smuggled drugs from Peshawar to different parts of Punjab.