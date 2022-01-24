Eight held for betting on match

LAHORE: Township police arrested eight people for betting on a cricket match.

The accused Irfan, Zaman, Allah Ditta and others were arrested and thousands of rupees in cash were recovered from their possession. A case was registered against the accused under the Gambling Act.

Robber arrested: Police arrested a robber while his four accomplices escaped during an encounter with the police near Bab-e-Pakistan Factory Area here on Sunday.

The injured robber was identified as Ramzan. Five robbers opened fire on cops at a police picket near Bab-e-Pakistan Factory Area when they signalled them to stop for checking. The robbers opened fire and police retaliated. As a result, a robber got injury while other four robbers managed to escape. Police arrested the injured robber and shifted him to a local hospital. Raids were being conducted to arrest the other robbers who were identified as Mubashar, Rashid, Billa and Arbaz.

Cash, valuables taken away: Robbers looted valuables including cash and gold ornaments worth Rs33 lakhs from a house near Batapur police station here on Sunday.

The armed robbers broke into the house of Ahsan Butt and made the house inmates hostage. They collected valuables including Rs15 lakh in cash and gold ornaments of 12-tola. Meanwhile, two robbers snatched gold ornaments and cash Rs 2 lakh from a trader in Shadbagh area. Victim Imran Alyas was on his way when the robbers intercepted him and looted cash and gold ornaments.