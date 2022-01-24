New York shootings an early test for former cop-turned-mayor

New York: Gun violence has rocked the first three weeks of Eric Adams’ tenure as mayor of New York, piling pressure on the ex-cop to deliver on his promise to improve public safety in America’s largest city. A shooting Friday in the neighborhood of Harlem left one police officer dead and another in critical condition. It was the latest flashpoint in the Democratic mayor’s nascent rule, in which he has yet to present a comprehensive plan to rein in the crime he has decried.