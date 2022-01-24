One dead, three hurt in Hungary hospital fire

Budapest: A fire at one of Hungary’s largest hospitals in Budapest killed one person and injured three on Sunday, according to Hungarian emergency services.

The blaze began in a ground floor detoxification unit at the Szent Imre hospital around 07:30 local time (0630 GMT), police spokeswoman Angelika Molnar told the Hungarian news agency MTI.

The cause of the fire, which spread to an adjacent room, covering the surroundings with soot, is under investigation, she said. Staff moved 56 patients in nearby wards out of danger, but firefighters who put out the blaze later found the victim, a young female, emergency services spokesman Mate Kisdi told MTI. Three people were taken to another hospital to be treated for suspected smoke inhalation, Pal Gyorfi, a spokesman for the national ambulance service, told MTI.