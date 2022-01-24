Single hamster handed over for HK Covid cull tests positive; Clashes in Belgium as thousands protest virus rules

Brussels: Police fired water cannon and tear gas on Sunday at stone-throwing protesters after tens of thousands of demonstrators marched through Brussels against Covid-19 rules.

Authorities estimated that around 50,000 people paraded through the Belgian capital -- the largest in a spate of protests in the city over the past months. Clashes broke out close to the headquarters of the European Union as police used water cannon and tear gas to push back protesters hurling paving stones and firecrackers.

News outlet RTL reported that masked demonstrators had smashed a glass entrance to the office of the EU’s foreign policy agency. The protest comes as the Omicron wave causes infections to reach record highs across Europe.

Protesters carried signs slamming Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and the Covid Safe pass required for entry into numerous venues. Organisers including the World Wide Demonstration for Freedom and Europeans United for Freedom had called for people to come from other EU states.

Flags from Poland, the Netherlands, France and Romania could be seen in the crowd. "What has been happening since 2020 has allowed people to wake up to corruption," said Francesca Fanara, who had travelled from Lille in northern France,

"I have come to march together." "It’s a health dictatorship," said Adolfo Barbosa from Portugal. "It warms the heart to see these people here."

The EU’s health agency said on Friday that Omicron had now become the dominant variant circulating in the bloc and some neighbouring countries. Belgium has seen daily infections surge to over 60,000 in the past week in what authorities have called a "tsunami".

But the milder variant and high rate of vaccination -- including people getting a third booster jab -- means that health systems have not come under the same strain as during earlier waves. De Croo on Friday announced that restaurants and bars could extend their opening hours -- although nightclubs still remain closed.

Neighbouring France has said it will begin a gradual lifting of Covid restrictions from February 2 after authorities said there were "encouraging signs" that the wave of infections due to the Omicron variant is ebbing.

Meanwhile, Russia reported a new daily high of Covid-19 cases on Sunday, breaking its national record for the third day running as the highly contagious Omicron variants spurs surging infections.

The European country worst hit by the pandemic registered 63,205 cases over 24 hours, beating previous records of 57,212 on Saturday and 49,513 on Friday, government figures showed.

Moscow, the epicentre of Russia’s outbreak, posted a new record for the fourth day in a row with 17,528 infections. President Vladimir Putin warned earlier in the month that Russia had two weeks to prepare for a surge in Omicron cases, calling for more testing and vaccinations.

Despite four vaccines being widely available for months including the domestically produced Sputnik V, Russians remain reluctant to get jabbed with just under half of the population fully vaccinated.

Sputnik V’s makers on Thursday claimed their vaccine gave strong protection against Omicron, while Putin has previously claimed it is "more effective" than Western-developed jabs. Russian government figures show 326,112 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. But those figures are contradicted by state statistics agency Rosstat, which counts Covid deaths under a broader definition and says fatalities are around double the official figure.

Globally, Russia has the fourth-highest number of virus-related fatalities, according to an AFP tally.Meantime, Hong Kong authorities said on Sunday that one of 77 hamsters handed in by pet owners for a Covid cull has tested positive, as thousands of city residents remain under lockdown to combat an outbreak.

More than 2,000 hamsters have been culled after some imported from the Netherlands by a local pet shop were found to be Covid-positive, raising fears of animal-to-human transmission. The risk of transmission from animals "remains low", the World Health Organization has said, but is a possibility.

It comes as Hong Kong battles an Omicron cluster that has infected more than 170 people in a single public housing estate in recent days. Pet owners who bought a hamster after December 22 were urged last Tuesday to surrender their pets for testing and killing.

A range of small animals found in pet shops with the imported hamsters were seized and put down by authorities, including guinea pigs and rabbits. But on Sunday authorities said among 77 hamsters surrendered only one was positive for the virus. Hong Kong recorded its highest number of new Covid cases in 18 months on Sunday at 140, placing the city’s zero-tolerance strategy under pressure.

Nearly 5,000 residents at a high-rise public housing estate in the densely populated Kwai Chung neighbourhood have been placed under a five-day lockdown and all 35,000 people on the estate ordered to take Covid tests.

In a related development, Beijing city officials on Sunday said all two million residents of a neighbourhood where a small cluster of coronavirus cases was detected will be tested, less than two weeks before the start of the Winter Olympics.

China´s cases constitute a tiny fraction of the massive surge in countries around the globe, with the highly contagious Omicron variant driving a fresh spike in infections. Still, multiple small outbreaks around China -- including in Beijing -- have tested its strict "zero Covid" policy, which authorities have pursued even as the rest of the world has gradually reopened. Local authorities have identified Fengtai district in southern Beijing as the epicentre of a cluster, with the number of cases in the capital totalling 43.