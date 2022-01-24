ITA Council approves dual responsibilities for Tariq Murtaza

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) has elected sitting president Tariq Mehmood Murtaza as the chairman of the body through a special resolution, unanimously approved by the council members.

The post went vacant following the demise of Syed Dilawar who breathed his last in 2021. The House tabled the motion requesting Tariq Murtaza to also accept responsibilities as the chairman ITA.

The House also offered Fateha for late Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas.

Tariq chaired the ITA Annual General Meeting which was attended by affiliated units of ITA, Margalla Club, ZTBL, PTV, Islamabad Club, Islamabad Tennis Academy and GUN Club.