Shabbir, Salman win Sindh Open titles

KARACHI: Shabbir Iqbal once again underlined his status as the country’s top professional when he comfortably retained the Sindh Open golf crown here at the Airmen Golf Club on Sunday.

The Islamabad professional was in top form in the third and final round of the Rs3 million championship as he carded an impressive score of 3-under-par 69 to win the title by a big margin of seven strokes. He finished with a 54-hole aggregate of 208 (-8).

In second place was Peshawar’s Muhammad Naeem who carded 70 to finish with an aggregate of 215 (-1). Airmen’s Muhammad Ashfaq (216) carded the day’s best round of five-under par 67 to finish third. Rawalpindi’s Muhammad Nazir carded 68 to finish fourth followed by Hamza Amin, whop ended his otherwise impressive championship with a sizzling final round of 67.

Shabbir, who lost the Rashid D Habib Memorial title at the Karachi Golf Club on a playoff against local pro Waheed Baloch said that he was pleased with his showing at the windy Airmen course. “It is great to be able to give my best despite really challenging conditions,” Shabbir said, adding that he was now looking forward to next week’s Pakistan Open which will be followed by CAS Open and DHA Open next month.

Meanwhile, in the amateurs category Pakistan No.1 Salman Jahangir won the title by six strokes. Salman carded 76 in the final round to finish with an aggregate of 234. Yashal Shah came back from behind to finish as the runner-up. Saim Shazli finished third followed by Omar Khalid in fourth place.

Muhammad Saqib of LGG with seven over par secured first position in junior professionals category. Second position in this category was jointly shared by Abdul Wadood from MTG and Nabeel Khan of Airmen Golf Club.

In the senior professionals category Tahir Naseem stood first with four over par. Muhammad Akram was the runner up with eight over par.