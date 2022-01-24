Aisam, Ninomiya reach Australian Open mixed doubles quarters

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq Qureshi and his partner Miss Ninomiya breezed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open mixed doubles with a straight-set win over their opponents in the second round Sunday.

Aisam and his Japanese partner beat Lyudmyta Kichenok and Andrew Golubev (both from Kazakhstan) 6-3, 6-4.

The pair broke Kazakh pair once in each set to settle the matter. Aisam looked in fine touch and was exceptional on the net. His attacking game won many points for the pair.