Sindh govt criticised for flouting court orders on hoardings

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly Shahzad Qureshi has criticised the Sindh government for flouting the orders of the top court and erecting giant billboards on major highways, green belts, pavements and high-rises of Karachi.

“The city’s map has been turned into a jungle,” lamented Qureshi. “The business of illegal hoardings seems to be flourishing again. There are illegal billboards all over the city in clear violation of the orders of the Supreme Court.”

He pointed out that these illegal billboards are deadly for the residents. “Due to strong winds blowing in the city, billboards fell to the ground at various locations, seriously injuring several citizens. They are a great danger to human lives.”

He voiced the concern that the rules are not followed in their installation. “It seems that the government won’t take action until lives are lost due to hoardings collapsing. As a public representative, I request the Sindh government to take immediate action to remove these illegal billboards.”