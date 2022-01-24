MQM-P decries Tando Allahyar killing, baton charge on protesters

Leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday condemned Friday’s killing of the party’s senior worker Khalilur Rehman Khanzada, alias Bholu, outside a court in the police’s presence, and police’s baton charge on women protesters who protested against the arrest of their family members in the district.

Addressing a workers gathering at the park adjacent to the party’s headquarters, MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the police and provincial administration had been trying to give the Tando Allayar tragedy an ‘ethnic colour’ by using force against the Muhajir protesting women and cracking down on Muhajir political activists.

“The MQM-P does not want to give the incident an ethnic colour. It was an act of terrorism and we demand that the government and law enforcement agencies arrest Khanzada’s killers,” he said.

He alleged that the police had set an example of fascism by forcefully crushing the peaceful protest held by women and violating their sanctity. “Police personnel should be ashamed of beating women with sticks,” he said.

Terming the PPP a tyrannical party, Siddiqui remarked that the history of its governments had been full of such incidents. “It is the PPP government which opened fire on women carrying Holy Quran on their heads in Hyderabad’s Pukka Qilla.”

By implementing a quota system in the province, the PPP created the Sindhi-Muhajir segregation and now on the basis of a fake majority in the Sindh Assembly, it is passing anti-people and biased bills from the legislature, he said.

The MQM-P convener said the Tando Allahyar incident had created restlessness among the Muhajir community across the province.

MQM-P leader Amir Khan said Khanzada was a brave and courageous man who had presented himself in court in a false murder case.

He alleged that the Tando Allahyar police and SHO were involved in the killing and the provincial government and district administration had shown their bias in the murder case.

“Four days ago, the killers quarreled with Khanzada in the court and beat him up in front of everyone. After the incident, he demanded government protection after receiving death threats but he was not given security,” said Khan.

He added that other people who were absconders in the case had been roaming freely and Khanzada’s killer was taking selfies in the police custody. Khan demanded that the Sindh chief minister remove the relevant SSP from the post and hand over the investigations into Khanzada’s murder to an honest police officer.