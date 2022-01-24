After Muttahida, JI also politicking to promote ethnic divide, says Ghani

Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani claimed on Sunday that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has always used politics to promote ethnic divide in the province, and now this has also become the objective of the Jamaat-e-Islami’s politics in Karachi.

Addressing a news conference at his camp office, Ghani said the MQM had been made a part of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) coalition government in 2008 only to maintain peace in the metropolitan city.

He clarified that there were no political motives behind the recent murder in Tando Allahyar, claiming that the incident had been unduly used by certain groups to stir ethnic unrest in the province.

He said the Tando Allahyar murder had occurred due to enmity between two groups, but the MQM had been attempting to stir ethnic unrest in the province on the basis of the incident. He also said Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed’s recent statement about the Pashtun community and the attempt made to foment communal violence in Tando Allahyar seemed to be part of a greater conspiracy to once again cause ethnic conflict in Sindh.

He claimed that a conspiracy had been set into motion to create a situation of ethnic violence after the Tando Allahyar incident. He also claimed that the latest conspiracy had confirmed his assertion that the MQM had been plotting to stir ethnic violence in Sindh for its own political gains.

He reiterated that the Tando Allahyar murder had occurred because of an enmity between two families, and that there were no political motives behind the incident. He admitted that both the suspected murderer and the deceased belonged to two different political parties. However, he stressed, there were no political motives behind the incident.

Ghani said the police had arrested the suspected murderer immediately after the incident, and the FIR included the names of the people nominated by the bereaved family members. He said that a group in Tando Allahyar had resorted to rioting, setting a police picket and motor vehicles present on the scene on fire after the burial of the deceased.

He told the media that rioters had taken away with them some computers and motorbikes, saying that the police had lodged a case against the miscreants. He said that certain women of the area had got in the way as the police conducted raids to arrest the rioters.

He condemned the high-handedness of the police, lamenting that some women of the town had been subjected to baton charge and manhandling. He said Sindh’s chief minister and police chief had immediately ordered action against the officials guilty of the misconduct.

The minister said that although there were no political motives behind the killing in Tando Allahyar, a group had unduly made an attempt to make the Sindh government a party in the dispute.

He said the PPP is the only federal political entity in the country that has always served the masses beyond any ethnic, sectarian or communal considerations.

A large number of activists and office-bearers of the All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation and the student bodies of other political parties announced their joining the PPP on the occasion.

Ghani said that the latest inclusion in the party served as an indicator that the PPP’s popularity among the Urdu-speaking community in Sindh had been growing, while it also showed that the party did not represent only Sindhis.