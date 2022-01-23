‘Jo Bichar Gaye’ new episode on Geo TV today

KARACHI: The tragic story of the Fall of Dhaka is being presented in a very bold manner in the drama serial “Jo Bichar Gaye” filmed on a historical background. The story of “Jo Bichar Gaye” has captivated the audience from the very first episode. The new episode of this drama will be aired on Geo TV today (Sunday) at 8 pm.

In the new episode of an interesting script by Ali Moin, viewers will see if Rumi succeeds in bringing his allies to the same page. Leading names in the entertainment industry: Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali and Talha Chahoor, Hashmi, Zaheer Taj and Fazal Hussain have earned more admirers with their touching performance.