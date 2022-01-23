 
close
Sunday January 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

PM to hold live conversation with public today

By APP
January 23, 2022
PM to hold live conversation with public today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will respond to questions of the public over telephone toady (Sunday) at 3:30 pm.

The conversation of the prime minister with the public will be telecast live on television, radio and digital media.

Comments