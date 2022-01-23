NHA takes measures after prediction of heavy snowfall

Islamabad: National Highway Authority (NHA) has taken precautionary emergency measures keeping in view of the prediction of heavy snowfall in Murree.
Required machinery and personnel have been dispatched to the possibly most affected areas.
The NHA chairman and relevant authorities are monitoring the entire process.
Senior officers and staff of NHA has also paid a detailed visit to Murree Expressway.
NHA has delivered two front blade loaders, a front blade dumper, a tractor and two jeeps to the site to deal with the heavy snowfall situation.
In addition, ten tons of salt has been stockpiled. Snow removal machinery as well as support staff from the NHA and National Highway and Motorway Police were on alert to deal with any emergencies.
Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police taking strict action against vehicles over wrong parking for smooth flow of...
—- the indiscriminate felling of the mangrove forest along Karachi’s coastline by the wood mafia and the manner in...
Islamabad : Islamabad police on Saturday registered a case against four policemen and arrested one on charges of...
Islamabad : Only 1,123 motor vehicles entered here in Murree from across the country including twin cities of...
Islamabad : National Command and Operation Center team along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi on...
The trend to pick up plastic waste is spreading fast among the city youth. Plastic waste, discarded everywhere and...
Comments