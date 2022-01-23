Punjab put on road to progress: CM

LAHORE : Former Provincial Minister Syed Ali Raza Gillani called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday.

During the meeting, matters regarding mutual interest and ongoing development projects came under discussion. Syed Ali Raza Gilani requested the Chief Minister to award a status of the district to Depalpur on which Usman Buzdar assured him that government will consider his proposal adding that every nook and corner of the province have been taken into the loop of progress and development.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar further stated that people were deceived in the past with hollow slogans as former rulers merely believe in lip service but the incumbent government believes in deliverance and our achievements and welfare projects are open proof of this fact.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Punjab has been put on the road of progress and development in a true sense. Syed Ali Raza Gilani said that Chief Minister has a true passion for serving the people and only he can understand the problems of the people of remote areas.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the departments concerned to remain alert in the wake of the recent spell of rain and snowfall in hilly areas.

The Chief Minister directed the administration, Rescue-1122 and PDMA to make immediate arrangements to remove snow from Murree and its linked roads. Usman Buzdar further directed that tourists shouldn’t face any difficulty in Murree.

He said that a ban on entry of vehicles in Murree more than its capacity should be ensured. Usman Buzdar made it clear that the safety of human life was paramount by all means andany negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

Administrative officers should remain in the field and monitor the situation.

Drainage of water should be ensured in view of the recent rainy spell in Lahore and other cities.

WASA officers should also remain in the field and personally supervise their teams. He said that drainage of water from the roads, bazaars and low lying areas should be ensured as soon as possible.

The traffic police should also take effective measures for maintaining the smooth flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Cooperative department to review its performance and took many decisions for the promotion.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the 24 necessary amendments, made after 96 years in Cooperative Societies Act 1925, to harmonize it with the present era. The meeting decided that the land record of the Cooperative Department Housing Societies will be computerized.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed the Cooperative Department to launch an interest-free tractor scheme for Barani Areas besides ensuring loans to the farmers on a priority for the promotion of livestock.

The meeting decided in principle to fill the necessary vacant posts in the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank. Usman Buzdar directed the Cooperative Department to chalk out a workable plan for the use of its commercial lands. The meeting also reviewed the proposal of setting up a commercial building parking plaza on 4 Kanal of land at Regal Chowk besides using the retrieved land of the Cooperative Department for tourism purposes.

The Chief Minister was briefed that 36 properties of the Cooperative department worth Rs60 billion have been retrieved and it will present its 112 valuable properties for a better utilization whereas work on auction of commercial properties was under process. 21 Farm Services Centers were being reopened in Punjab for the convenience of farmers. The meeting was further informed that the Guzara Forest Cooperative Scheme will be reactivated in Murree, Kahuta and Kotli Sattian.

The meeting was told that geo-tagging of 232 housing societies will also be done while a biometric system was being installed in the Cooperative department housing societies to avoid fraud. Transaction Monitoring System will be implemented in the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank. Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Cooperative and other concerned authorities were also present. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of firing on the car of artist Naseem Vicky and Agha Majid in Faisalabad, sought a report from RPO Faisalabad and termed it highly condemnable incident. He also directed the police to arrest the accused involved in the incident at the earliest.