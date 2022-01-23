Rainwater inundates City roads;more shower forecast

LAHORE: Continuous light rain further brought down mercury in the City here on Saturday while the Met office predicted more rains during the next 24 hours.

The rain started on Friday continued on Saturday kept the district administration and officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) on their toes to clear rainwater.

The City localities where rain occurred included Johar Town, Lakshmi Chowk, Airport and adjoining localities, Gulberg, Mughalpura, Nishter Town, Farrukhabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Iqbal Town, Walled City, Samanabad, Davis Road, Shahdara, Allama Iqbal Road, garden Town, Faisal Town, Kahna and etc.

During the rain, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Operations Ghufran Ahmed monitored the situation of the City and visited several disposal stations to ensure their working. Wasa’s DMD Operations Ghufran Ahmed visited sore points of the City and passed necessary directions to the field staff.

He said all officers and staff were active in field and so far every road was cleared from rainwater. He said highest rainfall till Saturday’s 5 pm was recorded in Farkhabad (10 mm). He said officers and staff of Wasa will remain in the field till 100pc clearance of rainwater.

On Saturday, Wasa paid special attention on City’s underpasses and 22 sore points and kept them clear all the due. Usually rainwater accumulated in underpasses and 22 sore points, which resulted in traffic jams. The DMD said he himself visited the underpasses and all the 22 sore points and monitored the operational activities. He said till Saturday night no ponding was present in the city except some pockets from where Wasa’s vehicles were clearing rainwater.

Meanwhile, the Met officials said a strong westerly weather system was affecting western, central and upper parts of the country, which was likely to intensify tonight and may persist in upper parts till Monday (morning).

They predicted rain/snow wind-thunderstorm (with few heavy falls/hails storm) in Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir while fog was expected in upper Sindh and a few plain areas of Punjab.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Kalat, Zhob, Barkhan, Muslim Bagh, Chaman, Kohlu, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Mastung, Cherat, Peshawar, Malam Jabba, Takht Bhai, Bannu, Parachinar, Dir, D I Khan, Saidu Sharif, Kakul, Drosh, Kalam, Balakot, Kotli, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Attock, Murree, Kot Addu, Noor Pur Thal, D G Khan, Bahawalnagar, R Y Khan, Jhelum, Layyah, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur, Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Khanpur, Khanewal, Mangla, Hafizabad, Sargodha, T T Singh, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Joharabad, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Kasur, Sahiwal, Multan (AP, City), Jhang 01 and Jacobabad while snowfall was recorded at Malam Jabba, Murree, Parachinar, Kalam, Kalat & Quetta.

Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -11°C while in Lahore it was 8.9°C and 12.7°C.