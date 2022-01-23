SOPs’ violation: Managers of three wedding halls arrested

PESHAWAR: District administration on Saturday arrested the managers of three wedding halls from Faqirabad locality over violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).
In light of the directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the officers of the district administration visited business centres in various parts of the city including interior city, Ring Road, University Road, Hayatabad, Dilzak Road, Charsadda Road, Kohat Road and other localities.
During surprise visits conducted at different time periods, the officers of the district administration checked vaccination certificates and directed traders for strict adherence to Corona preventive SOPs.
A press release said that the deputy commissioner Peshawar had directed all administrative officers to pay visits to bazaars during both day and night time to ensure the implementation of Corona SOPs.
He has appealed to both the trader community and general public for strict adherence to Corona SOPs and administering vaccination to them and their family members as soon as possible to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
