CS directs district admins to achieve vaccination targets

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash has directed district administrations to ensure vaccination targets and enforce precautionary measures in the wake of rise in number of Omicron cases.

Shahzad Bangash chaired a meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination and Omicron cases here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Health, Home Secretary, focal person NCOC, coordinator EOC while deputy commissioners of all districts participated through video link.

The chief secretary said that vaccination is essential for prevention from the Omicron variant of coronavirus and measures should be taken in this regard.

He said the orders issued by the NCOC must be followed in letter and spirit. The health secretary informed the meeting about steps taken to achieve the targets of Covid-19 vaccination.

Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash directed all officials concerned to carry out an awareness campaign to increase the rate of vaccination. He further said that all district administrations and other relevant departments should also raise awareness regarding the implementation of precautionary measures.

The health secretary apprised the meeting that beds, oxygen and other facilities for Corona patients had been arranged in hospitals across the province and added that facility of genome testing was also provided at Public Health Reference Laboratory of Khyber Medical University.

He said that supply of first and second doses of vaccination was being ensured across the province and vaccination had been ramped up.