KP to promote sustainable tourism via effective management

PESHAWAR: A consultative workshop was organised by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) Project at a local hotel to involve different stakeholders of tourism sector in planning process.

The event themed “Destination Investment and Management Plans (DIMPs) and Visitor Management Plans (VMPs) for Kalam, Kumrat and Chitral destinations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” was meant for effective management and investment facilitation to promote sustainable tourism, an official statement said.

It said World Bank’s KITE Project has awarded consultancy to the JV led by M/s Kohl & Partner (Austria). The scope of the consultancy is to conduct a study on prepare destination plans.

The consultants have submitted reports, i.e. Destination Management Plan and Visitor Management Plan. These plans cover destination management plans, visitor management plans and destination investment plans in relation to all areas covered under the scope of study.

The workshop included briefing on Sustainable Tourism Development/DIMPS/VMP concept, updates on activity and feedback from relevant government departments, development partners and other tourism industry stakeholders.

PD KITE Tauseef Khalid, Additional Secretary KP Tourism Department Tashfeen Haider, consultants, tourism experts, stakeholders and tourism department officials attended the workshop and expressed their views.